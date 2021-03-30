Man arrested after hitting two pedestrians — killing one — while driving on Mississippi highway
Published 5:08 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021
One person has been charged after reportedly leaving the scene of a fatal car wreck after hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday evening.
One of the pedestrians — identified as 77-year-old Marjorie Freeman of North Carolina — died at the scene, The other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Mobile.
Gulfport police arrested Michael Robin Kirgan, 57, of Illinois, on two charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
The accident at Pratt Avenue and U.S. 90 occurred around 7:38 p.m. Sunday.
During the investigation of the accident, officers determined a Jeep was traveling west on U.S. 90 when it hit the pedestrians. Officers later determined it was Kirgan who was driving the Jeep. Kirgan later returned to the scene and spoke to officers.
Kirgan was arrested without incident and is being held at the Harrison County jail. A $50,000 bond was set in the case.