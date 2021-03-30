Man arrested after hitting two pedestrians — killing one — while driving on Mississippi highway

One person has been charged after reportedly leaving the scene of a fatal car wreck after hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sunday evening.

One of the pedestrians — identified as 77-year-old Marjorie Freeman of North Carolina — died at the scene, The other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Mobile.

Gulfport police arrested Michael Robin Kirgan, 57, of Illinois, on two charges of leaving the scene of an accident.