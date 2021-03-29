Coronavirus cases down across Mississippi; death rate has plummeted since January high

Published 11:31 am Monday, March 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues is inching down, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 79 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,695.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total death toll to 7,001. The average deaths reported per day through March is 11.1 deaths per calendar day. That’s down from February’s 22.8 number and nearly one-quarter of January’s record 40.7 deaths per day.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 252 on Monday. That number is down approximately 14-percent since one week ago.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 272 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2413 81
Alcorn 2950 63
Amite 1178 37
Attala 2128 73
Benton 964 25
Bolivar 4743 125
Calhoun 1618 30
Carroll 1205 25
Chickasaw 2033 55
Choctaw 723 16
Claiborne 1008 30
Clarke 1747 75
Clay 1816 54
Coahoma 2878 75
Copiah 2883 61
Covington 2531 80
De Soto 20470 246
Forrest 7470 143
Franklin 803 22
George 2365 46
Greene 1293 33
Grenada 2526 80
Hancock 3671 84
Harrison 17320 298
Hinds 19652 401
Holmes 1850 71
Humphreys 941 31
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2949 76
Jackson 13010 241
Jasper 2188 47
Jefferson 641 27
Jefferson Davis 1040 32
Jones 8244 156
Kemper 944 25
Lafayette 5923 116
Lamar 6042 84
Lauderdale 7050 233
Lawrence 1249 22
Leake 2593 73
Lee 9804 168
Leflore 3459 123
Lincoln 3840 106
Lowndes 6218 144
Madison 9803 207
Marion 2639 78
Marshall 4221 99
Monroe 4042 130
Montgomery 1250 40
Neshoba 3952 174
Newton 2420 57
Noxubee 1251 31
Oktibbeha 4517 97
Panola 4412 102
Pearl River 4375 137
Perry 1245 38
Pike 3137 101
Pontotoc 4148 72
Prentiss 2743 58
Quitman 786 16
Rankin 13209 272
Scott 3068 72
Sharkey 494 17
Simpson 2849 84
Smith 1571 34
Stone 1768 30
Sunflower 3267 88
Tallahatchie 1743 40
Tate 3192 80
Tippah 2826 68
Tishomingo 2199 67
Tunica 1019 25
Union 4002 74
Walthall 1294 42
Warren 4243 117
Washington 5263 132
Wayne 2606 41
Webster 1131 32
Wilkinson 639 27
Winston 2250 80
Yalobusha 1554 36
Yazoo 3026 67
Total 304,695 7,001

