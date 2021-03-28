Mississippi coronavirus new case averages remain steady, state says

Published 1:57 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported the latest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday and the state’s 7-day average number of cases remains steady.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 196 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,616.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 7,001.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 254 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 274 with Sunday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2413 81
Alcorn 2949 63
Amite 1178 37
Attala 2128 73
Benton 964 25
Bolivar 4741 125
Calhoun 1617 30
Carroll 1205 25
Chickasaw 2033 55
Choctaw 723 16
Claiborne 1008 30
Clarke 1747 75
Clay 1816 54
Coahoma 2877 75
Copiah 2882 61
Covington 2531 80
De Soto 20462 246
Forrest 7468 143
Franklin 803 22
George 2365 46
Greene 1293 33
Grenada 2526 80
Hancock 3671 84
Harrison 17315 298
Hinds 19644 401
Holmes 1850 71
Humphreys 941 31
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2942 76
Jackson 13010 241
Jasper 2188 47
Jefferson 641 27
Jefferson Davis 1040 32
Jones 8240 156
Kemper 944 25
Lafayette 5918 116
Lamar 6040 84
Lauderdale 7050 233
Lawrence 1249 22
Leake 2593 73
Lee 9802 168
Leflore 3459 123
Lincoln 3840 106
Lowndes 6218 144
Madison 9799 207
Marion 2638 78
Marshall 4217 99
Monroe 4042 130
Montgomery 1250 40
Neshoba 3952 174
Newton 2417 57
Noxubee 1251 31
Oktibbeha 4514 97
Panola 4412 102
Pearl River 4375 137
Perry 1245 38
Pike 3134 101
Pontotoc 4148 72
Prentiss 2743 58
Quitman 786 16
Rankin 13209 272
Scott 3068 72
Sharkey 494 17
Simpson 2848 84
Smith 1571 34
Stone 1767 30
Sunflower 3267 88
Tallahatchie 1743 40
Tate 3190 80
Tippah 2825 68
Tishomingo 2198 67
Tunica 1019 25
Union 4002 74
Walthall 1293 42
Warren 4242 117
Washington 5263 132
Wayne 2606 41
Webster 1131 32
Wilkinson 639 27
Winston 2250 80
Yalobusha 1553 36
Yazoo 3023 67
Total 304,616 7,001

More News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages remain steady, state says

“Somebody will want to know” Family races to save history after fire in Meridian

Mississippi lawmakers set details on $6 billion state budget

55-year-old Mississippi man shot, killed by teen in weekend shooting

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required