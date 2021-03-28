55-year-old Mississippi man shot, killed by teen in weekend shooting

A 55-year-old Mississippi man was shot and killed by a 16-year-old Saturday afternoon.

Jackson police told local news sources that the victim was shot once in the chest during an argument between the victim and the teen’s mother.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene. The suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at the 100 block of Neatherwood.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been identified. The case remains under investigation.