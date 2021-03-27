Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases at lowest level since May ’20

As the nation’s health experts urged Americans to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus as soon as they can, Mississippi’s daily average of new coronavirus cases dropped again Saturday with the latest data released by the state.

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday was below the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Saturday. In the last seven days the state’s new coronavirus case numbers were lower than any time since May 21, 2020.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 210 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,420.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,000.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 249 on Saturday. It was the lowest weekly average of new cases since May 21, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 275 with Saturday’s update.