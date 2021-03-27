Mississippi veterinarian accused of poisoning neighbor’s dog found guilty

A Mississippi veterinarian accused of using euthanasia drugs to poison a neighbor’s dog more than three years ago was found guilty in justice court this week.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Brookhaven veterinarian Stacy Gowan was found guilty of poisoning the dog.

Because poisoning and animal is a felony, the case was sent to a grand jury by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury sent the case to justice court.

WLBT reports that a necrospsy was performed on the dead dog and found evidence of euthanasia drugs in his system. The owners of the dog said the Gowan, who lived in the neighborhood was responsible.

Gowan had reportedly admitted to baiting dog food with euthanasia drugs after she thought the dog had killed her chickens.

WLBT News spoke with Board of Animal Medicine Executive Director Nancy Christiansen, who said the board would be looking into Gowan’s case now that a guilty verdict has been handed down.