Mississippi man gets 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to shooting woman in head

Published 8:02 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a woman in the head in 2019.

Denzel Juan Johnson, 24, of Hattiesburg was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of Shuwanda Sanford on March 2.

Johnson reportedly shot Sanford on the morning of March 20, 2019, and left her for dead near the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg.

Johnson was arrested by Hattiesburg police the next day and charged with attempted murder.

More News

3 Mississippi men tied to $515 million health care fraud scheme sentenced

mississippi crime

Mississippi man gets 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to shooting woman in head

Despite federal law, many domestic abusers keep their guns in Mississippi

Mississippi veterinarian accused of poisoning neighbor’s dog found guilty

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required