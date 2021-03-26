New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at lowest level since June

Published 11:02 am Friday, March 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread ratcheted down again Friday with the latest data released by the state.

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday was below the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Friday. In the last seven days the state’s new coronavirus case numbers were lower than any time since June 7, 2020.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 268 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,210.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,998.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 271 on Friday. It was the lowest weekly average of new cases since the first week of June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 309 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2413 81 78 15
Alcorn 2948 63 130 20
Amite 1178 37 55 9
Attala 2126 73 175 36
Benton 964 25 46 10
Bolivar 4734 125 232 31
Calhoun 1617 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2033 55 60 15
Choctaw 723 16 1 0
Claiborne 1007 30 45 9
Clarke 1742 75 123 31
Clay 1816 54 38 5
Coahoma 2874 75 129 11
Copiah 2874 61 81 11
Covington 2530 80 136 39
De Soto 20426 246 113 24
Forrest 7460 143 226 51
Franklin 802 22 40 4
George 2362 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2525 80 155 32
Hancock 3658 84 69 14
Harrison 17293 298 485 68
Hinds 19604 401 805 131
Holmes 1847 71 104 20
Humphreys 941 30 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2941 76 134 23
Jackson 12985 240 240 35
Jasper 2186 47 43 2
Jefferson 640 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1
Jones 8233 156 219 41
Kemper 941 25 44 9
Lafayette 5906 116 187 55
Lamar 6034 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7027 233 444 100
Lawrence 1247 22 27 2
Leake 2592 73 88 15
Lee 9797 168 222 41
Leflore 3456 123 236 52
Lincoln 3832 106 194 40
Lowndes 6217 144 257 63
Madison 9782 207 368 69
Marion 2637 78 158 24
Marshall 4210 99 64 15
Monroe 4041 130 190 55
Montgomery 1250 40 54 9
Neshoba 3946 174 203 59
Newton 2410 56 87 15
Noxubee 1251 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4511 97 222 36
Panola 4410 102 104 14
Pearl River 4366 137 188 36
Perry 1244 38 21 8
Pike 3132 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4147 72 86 12
Prentiss 2742 58 99 15
Quitman 786 16 0 0
Rankin 13179 272 392 61
Scott 3061 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2848 84 157 20
Smith 1571 34 66 8
Stone 1767 30 85 14
Sunflower 3265 88 122 20
Tallahatchie 1742 40 50 7
Tate 3184 80 80 19
Tippah 2824 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2186 67 102 27
Tunica 1017 25 18 2
Union 4002 74 131 23
Walthall 1292 42 69 13
Warren 4232 117 170 37
Washington 5263 132 191 39
Wayne 2603 41 69 11
Webster 1131 32 61 12
Wilkinson 638 27 25 5
Winston 2249 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1545 36 82 22
Yazoo 3015 67 140 18
Total 304,210 6,998 10,427 1,967

