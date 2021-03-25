Woman arrested, accused of receiving nearly $30,000 in food benefits she didn’t deserve

A Mississippi woman faces charges after an investigation found she had received more food benefits than she was due, authorities said.

Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, in a news release Wednesday, said Rhonda Luckett, of Greenwood, has been arrested after receiving an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $28,362 after she incorrectly reported her household composition and income.

Lucked failed to report that her children’s father was living in the home and working from January 2015 through October 2019, the department said.

A Leflore County grand jury indicted Luckett on a charge of food stamp fraud, leading to her arrest. It was unknown if Luckett has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. If convicted, she faces up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.