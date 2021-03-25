MEMA director: Be weather aware; State faces another possible wave of severe weather

Parts of Mississippi are expected to experience severe weather on Thursday, March 25.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Stephen McCraney posted an update about the possibility of severe weather on social media.

He asked residents to stay weather aware on Thursday while they’re at home or at work.

Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states on Thursday, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana also are at risk, and more storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

MEMA has some tips to help you prepare your home and family for a tornado.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN YOUR HOME DURING A TORNADO:

Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.

Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.

Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table

IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE HOME:

Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.

IF YOU ARE AT WORK OR SCHOOL:

Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.

Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.

Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

IF OUTDOORS:

If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.

If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.

Be aware of the potential for flooding.

IF YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE: