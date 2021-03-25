Latest data shows new Mississippi coronavirus cases down slightly

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case spread was down again Thursday with the latest data released by the state.

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday was slightly above the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Thursday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 317 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,942.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,987.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 288 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 344 with Thursday’s update.