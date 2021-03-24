New coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi, trend remains relatively low

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi yesterday rose slightly above the trailing 7-day daily average, the state reported Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 387 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,625.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,981.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 289 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 370 with Wednesday’s update.