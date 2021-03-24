Mississippi AG: State to get $2.9 million in settlement over deceptive marketing that put women’s lives in ‘jeopardy’

Mississippi is sharing in a $188.6 million multi-state settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation to resolve allegations of deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Tuesday that Mississippi will get $2.19 million, multiple news agencies reported.

“Women and their doctors deserve to have all the information needed to make informed decisions for their health,” Fitch said. “By failing to disclose critical safety warnings about their devices, Boston Scientific subjected thousands of women to serious and often irreversible complications. This settlement makes clear that we will not allow the health and safety of Mississippi women to be placed in jeopardy by those who put profit over patient.”

Surgical mesh is a synthetic woven fabric that is implanted in the pelvic floor to treat common health conditions in women, such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Other states scheduled to get a share of the settlement include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina.