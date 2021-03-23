Vaccinations on rise as new coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly decline

As Mississippi’s effort to vaccinate residents continues to ramp up, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to inch down slightly with the latest data released on Tuesday.

The state health department reported Tuesday 306 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 303,238.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 21 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,977.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 284 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 374 with Tuesday’s update.

Mississippi marked a milestone in its vaccination efforts Monday topping the 1 millionth dose administered. Of those, approximately 690,647 have received at least one dose and nearly 400,000 have been fully vaccinated.