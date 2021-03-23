Katy Perry loses her wig after teen’s American Idol performance; Mississippi teen also advances to next round

The performance of a teen and her singing partner was so powerful that American Idol judge Katy Perry snatched the wig off of her own head.

Alyssa Wray, 18, of Perryville, Kentucky, sang with Grace Kinstler, 20, from Chicago in the duet round on ABC’s “American Idol” Monday night.

The Northern Kentucky University theater major and her partner sang “Grenade.” The performance was broadcast as the final performance of the night and brought judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan to their feet.

“Our job is done here,” said Perry, pulling off her gloves and her wig as she walked off the stage.

“You are absolutely going through,” Ritchie said.

Wray now moves on to the Showstopper Round as she continues pursuing her American Idol dream.

Also advancing Monday night was Canton, Mississippi, teen singer Hannah Everhart.

Watchez Everhart’s duet performance here:

