Official: Former President Trump planning new social media platform

Published 6:31 am Monday, March 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Former President Donald Trump is planning to launch a new social media platform that one of his advisers said will “completely redefine the game.”

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump plans to re-enter social media with a new platform in two to three months.

Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

No other details about what Trump has planned have been revealed.

More News

Mississippi coronavirus has not gone away yet, but it has stabilized

Fights, gunfire, destruction and stampedes: City invokes curfew to curb spring break partying

mississippi crime

Mississippi man charged with murder in weekend shooting that killed one, injured another

Official: Former President Trump planning new social media platform

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required