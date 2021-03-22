Mississippi man charged with murder in weekend shooting that killed one, injured another

A Mississippi man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that killed one and injured another person.

Rashad A. Williams, 24, of Pearl, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after Rankin County deputies responded to a double shooting in Mendenhall Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene on Rose Hill Road, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was transported to the hospital.

Williams reportedly fled the scene and then crashed his vehicle, where he was apprehended by Rankin County deputies.