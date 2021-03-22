Mississippi coronavirus has not gone away yet, but it has stabilized

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi remained steady Tuesday after the state released the latest data on the virus’ spread.

The state health department reported Monday 95 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,932.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, with the total death toll remaining at 6,956.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 293 on Monday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 377 with Monday’s update.