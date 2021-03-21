Former Mississippi high school coach accused of inappropriate contact with minor

A former Mississippi high school soccer coach is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Luke Mason, 27, was arrested by the Lee County Sheridd’s Office. He is charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one count of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of 18.

He received an $85,000 bond.

Mason was the high school soccer coach for Mooreville High School and, until recently, was listed on the school’s website.

The Lee County School District told a WTVA reporter that the district does not publicly discuss personnel matters.