Mississippi sunshine to provide power to Facebook

A company will develop a solar farm in Mississippi to provide power for two Facebook data centers in the southeastern United States.

Florida-based Origis Energy will own and operate a 150-megawatt solar and 50-megawatt battery storage facility in Lowndes County, Mississippi, according to a Tennessee Valley Authority news release.

Origis is scheduled to complete the facility in late 2023, and it will undergo environmental reviews.

TVA and Origis have a long-term power purchasing agreement through TVA’s renewable energy program called Green Invest.

“This is our second utility-scale solar facility in Mississippi with TVA, and it demonstrates the success of Green Invest in connecting local communities, private business and public power through renewable energy,” Johan Vanhee, chief commercial officer and chief procurement officer for Origis Energy, said in the March 4 news release.

The news release said the solar project in Lowndes County will create more than 250 construction jobs, and three to five full-time operations and maintenance staff.

“This solar farm will be Facebook’s first renewable energy project in Mississippi and first large-scale energy storage project, which marks an important milestone for our global portfolio,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Facebook.