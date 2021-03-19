Mississippi coronavirus case averages still on decline, state reports

Published 2:32 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline, the state reported Friday.

The state health department reported Friday 392 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,316.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,945.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 392 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 398 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2401 79 78 15
Alcorn 2946 63 130 20
Amite 1165 37 55 9
Attala 2118 72 175 36
Benton 953 24 46 10
Bolivar 4705 125 232 31
Calhoun 1614 29 36 5
Carroll 1201 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2029 55 60 15
Choctaw 718 16 1 0
Claiborne 1003 30 45 9
Clarke 1725 75 123 31
Clay 1809 54 38 5
Coahoma 2864 72 129 11
Copiah 2843 60 81 11
Covington 2521 80 136 39
De Soto 20178 244 113 24
Forrest 7450 142 226 51
Franklin 792 21 40 4
George 2353 45 59 7
Greene 1291 33 52 6
Grenada 2520 80 155 32
Hancock 3609 82 69 14
Harrison 17194 297 485 68
Hinds 19434 399 805 131
Holmes 1838 71 104 20
Humphreys 938 29 34 8
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2929 76 134 23
Jackson 12926 236 240 35
Jasper 2180 47 43 2
Jefferson 637 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1037 32 8 1
Jones 8186 153 219 41
Kemper 937 25 44 9
Lafayette 5866 114 187 55
Lamar 6006 84 54 13
Lauderdale 6960 231 443 100
Lawrence 1235 22 27 2
Leake 2575 72 88 15
Lee 9781 167 222 41
Leflore 3430 123 236 52
Lincoln 3795 104 193 39
Lowndes 6209 143 257 63
Madison 9700 206 367 69
Marion 2631 78 158 24
Marshall 4150 99 64 15
Monroe 4032 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3922 173 203 59
Newton 2393 54 87 15
Noxubee 1241 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4489 97 222 36
Panola 4401 100 104 14
Pearl River 4317 133 188 36
Perry 1240 38 21 8
Pike 3106 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4139 72 86 12
Prentiss 2730 58 99 15
Quitman 784 15 0 0
Rankin 13092 271 392 61
Scott 3027 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2825 83 157 20
Smith 1564 34 66 8
Stone 1758 30 84 14
Sunflower 3247 88 121 20
Tallahatchie 1735 39 50 7
Tate 3156 78 80 19
Tippah 2823 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2150 67 102 27
Tunica 1014 25 18 2
Union 3997 74 131 23
Walthall 1273 42 69 13
Warren 4203 117 170 37
Washington 5259 132 191 39
Wayne 2596 41 69 11
Webster 1130 32 61 12
Wilkinson 633 27 25 5
Winston 2237 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1523 36 82 22
Yazoo 2989 67 140 18
Total 302,316 6,945 10,421 1,964

South African coronavirus variant found in Mississippi resident, state reports

Man used dating app to lure gay man so he could abduct, kill and dismember him, prosecutors allege

After spate of public abuse, Trump's wax statue removed from public display at Texas museum

