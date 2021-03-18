Mississippi reports coronavirus new case averages drop again

Mississippi health officials reported the latest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus numbers Thursday, lowering the 7-day and 14-day daily averages.

The state health department reported Thursday 322 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,924.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,938.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 400 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 412 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.