Two tornadoes spotted in Mississippi – and more menacing weather threat yet to come

The first wave of the severe weather system moving across Mississippi has already spawned at least two tornadoes and the forecasters say the most severe weather has yet to arrive.

At least one home was damaged and many are without power after a tornado — possibly two — moved through Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon.

Minutes after tornado warning sirens echoed across Brookhaven around 1 p.m., a tornado was spotted at the intersection of Hwy. 84 and Hwy. 583, moving northeast.

The funnel’s path could be seen from damaged trees and downed power lines as it moved across the county, eventually tearing the roof from a home on Cotten Lane as it continued out of the county.

In Wayne County, officials were assessing damage have severe weather and a possible tornado damaged several structures including some chicken houses in the area.

A large swath of land across central and northeastern Mississippi is expected to see a high potential for damaging storms and even violent, long-track tornadoes as the storm front passes through.