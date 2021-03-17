Mother, teen daughter charged with hacking school system to throw homecoming queen election

A Florida high school teen and her mother were arrested this week, charged with hacking into the school’s computer system to rig the homecoming queen election.

The 17-year-old girl (who was elected homecoming queen last October) and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, 50, were charged with fraud and other crimes.

Carroll allegedly used her position as an assistant principal at an elementary school in the district to gain access to the school district’s systems, including access to voting for her own daughter.

Prosecutors say she cast 245 votes from her own cellphone and at computers at her residence. Reportedly 117 votes all came from the same IP address.

The investigation apparently began when the teenage daughter bragged about having access to the school’s records.

The mother and daughter both face four charges, three of which are felonies.

The daughter was expected from the school after an internal inquiry.