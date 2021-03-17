Mississippi coronavirus new cases remain steady, state says

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases largely held steady Wednesday with the latest data released from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 352 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,602.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,936.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 451 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 423 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2385 79 78 15
Alcorn 2943 63 130 20
Amite 1155 37 55 9
Attala 2113 72 175 36
Benton 953 24 46 10
Bolivar 4680 125 232 31
Calhoun 1610 29 36 5
Carroll 1201 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2025 55 60 15
Choctaw 717 16 1 0
Claiborne 998 30 45 9
Clarke 1723 75 123 31
Clay 1806 54 38 5
Coahoma 2863 72 129 11
Copiah 2836 60 81 11
Covington 2519 80 136 39
De Soto 20117 244 113 24
Forrest 7415 142 226 51
Franklin 786 21 40 4
George 2346 45 59 7
Greene 1290 33 52 6
Grenada 2516 80 155 32
Hancock 3594 82 69 14
Harrison 17157 296 485 68
Hinds 19368 399 805 131
Holmes 1836 70 104 20
Humphreys 938 29 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2927 76 134 23
Jackson 12893 236 240 35
Jasper 2174 47 43 2
Jefferson 635 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1035 32 8 1
Jones 8176 153 219 41
Kemper 930 25 44 9
Lafayette 5858 114 187 55
Lamar 6001 84 54 13
Lauderdale 6946 231 443 100
Lawrence 1231 22 27 2
Leake 2571 72 88 15
Lee 9777 166 222 41
Leflore 3423 123 236 52
Lincoln 3763 104 190 39
Lowndes 6196 143 257 63
Madison 9681 206 366 69
Marion 2631 78 158 24
Marshall 4129 98 64 15
Monroe 4028 130 190 55
Montgomery 1248 40 54 9
Neshoba 3909 172 203 59
Newton 2380 54 87 15
Noxubee 1239 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4477 97 222 36
Panola 4396 99 104 14
Pearl River 4297 133 188 36
Perry 1239 38 21 8
Pike 3092 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4137 72 86 12
Prentiss 2728 58 99 15
Quitman 783 15 0 0
Rankin 13079 271 392 61
Scott 3015 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2819 82 157 20
Smith 1563 34 66 8
Stone 1757 30 84 14
Sunflower 3242 87 121 20
Tallahatchie 1733 39 50 7
Tate 3147 78 80 19
Tippah 2820 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2143 67 102 27
Tunica 1013 25 18 2
Union 3996 74 131 23
Walthall 1267 42 69 13
Warren 4193 116 170 37
Washington 5255 132 191 39
Wayne 2593 41 69 11
Webster 1127 32 61 12
Wilkinson 633 27 25 5
Winston 2235 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1513 36 82 22
Yazoo 2980 67 140 18
Total 301,602 6,936 10,417 1,964

