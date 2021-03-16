Teenager drowns in Mississippi creek

A teenager has drowned on a Mississippi creek, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to Town Creek in Monroe County on Sunday, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Jazion Ezell, 16, was among seven young people who were wading in Town Creek, Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said.

Witnesses say Ezell suddenly disappeared under the water. His body was recovered the next morning in the area where he went under the water.

Ezell was a freshman at Amory High School.