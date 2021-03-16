More than $210,000 in meth seized in recent drug busts in one Mississippi community

More than seven pounds of methamphetamine — worth approximately $210,000 — have been seized in recent drug busts in Covington County.

On Monday, the law enforcement officials seized four pounds of methamphetamine during a drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged Jimmy Pearson Jr. with possession of meth, pills, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the Monday arrest, according to WDAM news in Hattiesburg.

Law enforcement also seized pills and a firearm.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest on Joe Booth Road.

Several months ago, deputies with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office seized 3 pounds of meth. Officials say they expect arrests in connection with that drug.

The total street value of the two busts is estimated at around $210,000.