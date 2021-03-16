Mississippi couple punched child in head, sheriff’s deputies say

Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mississippi couple on felony child abuse charges after the pair is believed to have punched a child in the head.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Cal Green said Rachel Felter, 35, was arrested Monday and her domestic partner Gerald Whitehead, 32, was arrested Tuesday.

Both are charged with felony child abuse and are currently held without bond.

Green said a relative of the children involved earlier contacted ACSO about possible abuse.

Investigators contacted child protective services and CPS interviewed the children involved, Green said.

After further investigation, CPS determined that Felter and Whitehead did intentionally and feloniously cause bodily harm, such as bruising to the face or head, by striking a child under the age of 14 with a closed fist, Green said.

More News

mississippi crime

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Mississippi restaurant parking lot; suspect arrested

Senate kills Mississippi income tax elimination. House tries to revive it

Weather officials: Tornadoes a “big risk” for parts of Mississippi

Mississippi couple punched child in head, sheriff’s deputies say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required