Mississippi reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in week’s time

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a week.

The state health department reported Monday 101 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,881.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,903.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 461 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 421 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.