Mississippi reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in week’s time

Published 2:51 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a week.

The state health department reported Monday 101 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,881.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,903.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 461 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 421 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2379 79
Alcorn 2939 63
Amite 1148 37
Attala 2111 72
Benton 951 24
Bolivar 4660 125
Calhoun 1605 29
Carroll 1200 25
Chickasaw 2024 55
Choctaw 717 17
Claiborne 998 30
Clarke 1723 74
Clay 1801 53
Coahoma 2859 71
Copiah 2830 59
Covington 2518 80
De Soto 20047 238
Forrest 7388 141
Franklin 785 21
George 2339 45
Greene 1288 33
Grenada 2516 80
Hancock 3587 80
Harrison 17117 292
Hinds 19298 397
Holmes 1836 70
Humphreys 937 29
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2924 76
Jackson 12869 235
Jasper 2173 47
Jefferson 634 27
Jefferson Davis 1034 31
Jones 8144 152
Kemper 927 24
Lafayette 5835 114
Lamar 5992 84
Lauderdale 6940 230
Lawrence 1227 22
Leake 2567 72
Lee 9768 166
Leflore 3419 123
Lincoln 3734 104
Lowndes 6183 143
Madison 9663 206
Marion 2614 78
Marshall 4114 97
Monroe 4027 130
Montgomery 1246 40
Neshoba 3902 172
Newton 2365 54
Noxubee 1238 31
Oktibbeha 4474 97
Panola 4392 99
Pearl River 4283 133
Perry 1238 38
Pike 3077 100
Pontotoc 4129 72
Prentiss 2727 58
Quitman 781 15
Rankin 13051 269
Scott 3000 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2808 82
Smith 1556 34
Stone 1752 30
Sunflower 3230 87
Tallahatchie 1728 39
Tate 3142 77
Tippah 2819 67
Tishomingo 2139 67
Tunica 1012 24
Union 3990 74
Walthall 1264 42
Warren 4187 115
Washington 5245 131
Wayne 2592 41
Webster 1127 32
Wilkinson 629 27
Winston 2233 79
Yalobusha 1504 36
Yazoo 2973 67
Total 300,881 6,903

