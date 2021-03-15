Mississippi Police: Dispute led to shooting death of 13-year-old

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Yazoo County police responded to a shooting on 11th Street near Prentiss Avenue.

Police found Demonte Montreal Lee lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, with bicycles on the ground nearby.

James Bank, 20, has been taken into custody and is being charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe a dispute between Lee and Bank led to the shooting.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers reports that Lee was shot multiple times.