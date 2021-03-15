Horse killed, one person in critical condition after vehicle collides with animal on Mississippi interstate

Published 7:03 am Monday, March 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One person is in critical condition and a horse is dead after a car collided with the animal on a Mississippi interstate Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports to WAPT in Jackson that the crash happened on I-20 east of Flowers.

The driver of the vehicle, Wayne Wright, and a passenger, identified as Lynette Wright, were both injured in the collision and were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Lynette Wright was said to be in critical condition. Wayne Wright was reported to be facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Why the horse was on the interstate highway and how the collision happened is under investigation

 

More News

Mississippi reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in week’s time

Police

Inmate accused of assaulting guard, stealing patrol car, escaping back in custody

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians can get vaccine starting Tuesday

‘This doesn’t define Kalli’s life’ — Mississippi family wants daughter’s drug addiction battle to help educate others

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required