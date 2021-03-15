Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians can get vaccine starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, all Mississippians will be able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY! Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends – and let’s get back to normal! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 15, 2021



He says there are nearly 10,000 appointments available in the state over the next three weeks.

Currently, the vaccine is available to anyone over 50. It’s also open to anyone above 18 with an underlying medical condition, all teachers and staff of K-12, preschool and childcare, as well as first responders.

Click here to schedule an appointment. You can also call 877-978-6453 for more info.