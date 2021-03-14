Mississippi bluesman wins second Grammy Award

An 87-year-old Mississippi blues musician won a 2021 Grammy Award Sunday, his second such award.

Bobby Rush won the latest Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for his album “Rawer Than Raw.”

“Wow, wow, wow, wow!” Rush said as he was announced as the winner. “I want to thank the academy for choosing me… I accept in honor of all the guys who didn’t win…God, I don’t know what to say. I’m so blessed and thankful.”

Rush has been nominated several times in his career and he won the 2017 Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album.