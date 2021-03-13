‘I don’t know if you were born a monster … but you are a monster’ Mississippi murderer gets life without parole

The man police say killed an 82-year-old Mississippi woman more than a year again will now spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

Michael Shane Askew, who was accused and charged with Capital Murder, pled guilty before the court Friday morning.

Judge Dal Williamson described Askew’s killing of 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson as “unimaginable” and “unspeakable.”

Dickerson was found dead with her throat slashed in her Shady Grove home on Feb. 17, 2020.

Tina Daughtry-Cole, the eldest daughter of Dickerson, described Askew as a “monster.”

“I don’t know if you were born a monster, or if you were made into a monster, but you are a monster,” Daughtry-Cole said in court Friday.

The case was set to go to the grand jury in February but was taken by the court after Askew penned a letter saying he wanted a plea agreement. Had the case gone to trial, he would have faced the death penalty on a capital murder charge.

Askew was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a Donelson, Tennessee, motel in February 2020 and was awaiting trial.

After the murder, investigators were able to identify Askew as a suspect from area video survelliance.

District Attorney Tony Buckley said it was bit of luck and a sharp-eyed investigator that led them to Askew.

“The luck was that one investigator just, he had on some distinct clothing from a camera video surveillance that had been found by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,” Buckley said. “An investigator at the DA’s office had just happened to see that individual (Askew) that morning earlier, in that distinct clothing in a local business purely by chance.

“And therefore we were able to get cooperation from that business through a warrant, and that warrant gave us all the information we needed about names, addresses and phone numbers,” Buckley said.