Deputies: Shooting suspect assaulted jailer, escaped, stole police car and led police on a chase

Published 9:54 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A Mississippi woman in county jail as part of a shooting investigation managed to assault a guard, escape, steal a police car and lead officers on a chase early Saturday before being recaptured.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Roshanda Bowens of the Matthews Corner area of Marshall County, escaped at approximately 3 a.m. after assaulting a female jailer.

Once out of the building, deputies report, Bowen managed to get into a sheriff’s office patrol car and rammed the exterior gate before ultimately escaping on foot.

She was later found at a Desoto County business. She will face several felony charges as a result.

Bowen was originally in custody in connection with the early Monday shooting of a man.

More News

A tale of two states: Coronavirus impacts similar despite different state approaches

mississippi crime

Deputies: Shooting suspect assaulted jailer, escaped, stole police car and led police on a chase

Just 12 months after first coronavirus case found in Mississippi, state tops 300,000

Michael Askew

‘I don’t know if you were born a monster … but you are a monster’ Mississippi murderer gets life without parole

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required