Spread of coronavirus in Mississippi on rise after winter storm lull

Published 9:36 am Friday, March 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the fifth-straight day, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased, statistics released Friday from the state’s health department indicate.

The state health department reported Friday 763 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest single-day number of cases reported since Feb. 25.

A winter storm in late February that shut down a large part of Mississippi for several days may have contributed to a period of low new case counts. The numbers of new cases plummeted in the two weeks following the winter storm, but have been slowly rising again in the last week.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged people to continue to be cautious of the virus.

“Still too many cases to let our guard down until we get more Mississippians protected with vaccine,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Mask in public. Limit indoor gatherings.”

Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 299,887.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,883.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 449 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 453 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals usually updated today have been delayed.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2370 79
Alcorn 2938 63
Amite 1137 37
Attala 2109 72
Benton 945 24
Bolivar 4654 125
Calhoun 1600 29
Carroll 1199 25
Chickasaw 2022 54
Choctaw 717 17
Claiborne 995 30
Clarke 1720 74
Clay 1799 53
Coahoma 2856 70
Copiah 2816 59
Covington 2517 80
De Soto 19991 238
Forrest 7353 140
Franklin 776 21
George 2335 45
Greene 1287 33
Grenada 2499 79
Hancock 3577 78
Harrison 17043 292
Hinds 19161 397
Holmes 1836 70
Humphreys 936 29
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2920 76
Jackson 12825 235
Jasper 2168 47
Jefferson 634 27
Jefferson Davis 1033 31
Jones 8127 152
Kemper 924 24
Lafayette 5808 114
Lamar 5972 84
Lauderdale 6926 229
Lawrence 1225 21
Leake 2561 72
Lee 9753 165
Leflore 3417 123
Lincoln 3701 104
Lowndes 6153 141
Madison 9640 206
Marion 2605 78
Marshall 4100 96
Monroe 4012 130
Montgomery 1238 40
Neshoba 3889 172
Newton 2352 54
Noxubee 1237 31
Oktibbeha 4463 97
Panola 4383 99
Pearl River 4252 132
Perry 1238 37
Pike 3059 100
Pontotoc 4125 71
Prentiss 2726 58
Quitman 781 15
Rankin 12993 267
Scott 2986 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2799 82
Smith 1551 34
Stone 1742 30
Sunflower 3227 87
Tallahatchie 1726 39
Tate 3137 77
Tippah 2816 66
Tishomingo 2138 66
Tunica 1010 24
Union 3985 74
Walthall 1261 42
Warren 4179 115
Washington 5241 130
Wayne 2576 41
Webster 1124 32
Wilkinson 628 27
Winston 2232 79
Yalobusha 1481 36
Yazoo 2961 67
Total 299,887 6,883

* Note: A death previously reported in Forrest county has been corrected to Lamar county.

