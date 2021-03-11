Police: Mississippi woman stole more than $31,000 in lottery tickets
Published 4:38 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021
A Mississippi woman allegedly stole more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets from her former employer.
Randi Monzon, 31, of Horn Lake is charged with 12 counts of burglary and one count of property theft up to $60,000.
On Feb. 24, Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at a Memphis convenience store. A store worker told police that Monzon, who is a former employee, used a key to enter the store 12 different times between December and February.
Monzon was allegedly caught on security cameras during a Feb. 9 burglary.
Monzon reportedly stole $31,500 worth in lottery tickets and $2,500 in cash.
Monzon reportedly confessed to Memphis investigators Wednesday after waiving her rights.
She was taken to jail and then later released on her own recognizance.