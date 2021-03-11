Police chase ends on Mississippi interstate after vehicle runs out of gas

Published 6:21 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A police chase for two women reportedly in a stolen vehicle ended when the vehicle ran out of gas on a Mississippi interstate.

The two women were arrested on stolen property and felony fleeing charges after the chase ended on I-55 in the Jackson metro area.

One Wednesday, a Brandon police officer identified the stolen vehicle on I-20 and attempted to make a stop. The vehicle — a 2020 Honda Civic — was stolen in Atlanta, according to police.

The woman in the car did not stop and led police on a chase through Pearl and Jackson. Several police departments were involved in the chase.

The chase ended when the vehicle ran out of gas. Both females were taken into custody at the Rankin County Jail.
 

