New coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising slightly after week of declines

Published 1:42 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the fourth day straight, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased, statistics released from the state’s health department show.

The state health department reported Thursday 679 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest single-day number of cases reported since Feb. 28.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged people to continue to be cautious of the virus.

“Still too many cases to let our guard down until we get more Mississippians protected with vaccine,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mask in public. Limit indoor gatherings.”

Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 299,124.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,864.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 421 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 451 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2369 79 78 15
Alcorn 2932 63 130 20
Amite 1134 37 55 9
Attala 2107 71 175 36
Benton 943 24 45 10
Bolivar 4649 125 232 31
Calhoun 1593 29 36 5
Carroll 1198 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2020 54 60 15
Choctaw 712 17 1 0
Claiborne 994 30 45 9
Clarke 1716 74 123 31
Clay 1795 53 38 5
Coahoma 2850 70 129 11
Copiah 2813 59 81 11
Covington 2517 80 136 39
De Soto 19914 237 113 24
Forrest 7336 139 226 51
Franklin 775 21 40 4
George 2331 45 59 7
Greene 1286 33 52 6
Grenada 2495 79 155 32
Hancock 3569 78 69 14
Harrison 17008 291 485 68
Hinds 19119 397 805 131
Holmes 1836 70 104 20
Humphreys 936 29 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2913 75 134 23
Jackson 12801 234 240 35
Jasper 2162 45 43 2
Jefferson 633 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1031 31 8 1
Jones 8096 150 219 41
Kemper 920 24 44 9
Lafayette 5788 114 187 55
Lamar 5962 83 53 13
Lauderdale 6915 229 443 100
Lawrence 1221 21 27 2
Leake 2559 72 88 15
Lee 9741 163 222 41
Leflore 3417 123 236 52
Lincoln 3690 104 188 39
Lowndes 6082 141 256 62
Madison 9615 206 366 69
Marion 2600 78 158 24
Marshall 4086 96 64 15
Monroe 3999 129 190 55
Montgomery 1236 40 54 9
Neshoba 3875 172 203 59
Newton 2348 54 87 15
Noxubee 1237 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4448 96 222 36
Panola 4361 99 103 14
Pearl River 4245 132 188 36
Perry 1238 36 21 8
Pike 3053 98 134 35
Pontotoc 4121 71 86 12
Prentiss 2719 58 99 15
Quitman 778 15 0 0
Rankin 12930 267 392 61
Scott 2980 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2795 82 157 20
Smith 1548 34 66 8
Stone 1738 30 84 14
Sunflower 3224 87 121 20
Tallahatchie 1722 39 50 7
Tate 3130 77 80 19
Tippah 2811 66 119 13
Tishomingo 2135 66 102 27
Tunica 1009 24 18 2
Union 3975 74 131 23
Walthall 1261 41 69 13
Warren 4168 115 170 37
Washington 5239 130 191 39
Wayne 2566 41 69 11
Webster 1115 32 61 12
Wilkinson 628 27 25 5
Winston 2228 79 130 39
Yalobusha 1472 36 82 22
Yazoo 2954 67 140 18
Total

More News

Police: Mississippi woman stole more than $31,000 in lottery tickets

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising slightly after week of declines

Were taxpayers paying for animal cruelty? Veterinarians say Mississippi shelter violated ‘most basic care’ for animals

time change

Mississippi senator joins effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required