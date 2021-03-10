Weekly number of new coronavirus cases inches up in Mississippi

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up Wednesday with the lastest statistics released from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 437 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 298,445.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,845.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 396 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 468 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.