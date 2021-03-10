Quarter of a million dollars in drugs seized in Mississippi drug bust

Mississippi law enforcement agencies discovered nearly a quarter of a million dollars in drugs during a drug operation Tuesday.

Authorities say they seized five pounds of methamphetamine worth $250,000 from a Lake, Mississippi, home in Scott County. Law enforcement said they also seized guns, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Michael Hunt and Michael Johnson were arrested and now face drug trafficking charges.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Hunt has a prior drug conviction from 2013.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the drug sting including Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Agency.