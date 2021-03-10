Dad jailed after 3-year-old finds gun, shoots self, police report

Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

By The Associated Press

A New Orleans man has been jailed after his 3-year-old daughter got her hands on a gun and shot herself, New Orleans police said.

Barry Frelix, 41, was charged Tuesday with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

His daughter suffered a gunshot wound to her hand as well as a second graze wound but was expected to recover, authorities said.

Police said Frelix first reported that he and the girl were out for a walk before 11 p.m. on Feb. 25 when she was struck by gunfire. Frelix took the child to the hospital in his car, according to investigators.

Detectives investigating the shooting said they later determined that the girl actually found a gun inside her house and it went off, wounding her.

It was not immediately clear whether Frelix had an attorney who could comment for him.

