Police: Man arrested for making terroristic threats against law enforcement

Mississippi authorities have arrested a man for making terroristic threats on social media.

James Westerfield, 24, has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats under a 2019 law passed by the Mississippi Legislature, according to WAPT in Jackson.

Investigators say posts Westerfield allegedly made on social media caused alarm because they mentioned harmful things Westerfield wanted to see happen to law enforcement.

Westerfield was arrested and is housed at the Raymond Detention Center.

The law passed by state legislators in 2019 was meant to strengthen Mississippi’s existing threat laws.