Day after nearly 12-month low reported, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases bounce back

Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After reporting a nearly year-long, record low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday, Mississippi reported more than 350 new cases on Tuesday.

The state health department reported Tuesday 357 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 298,008.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 26 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,834.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 388 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 485 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals usually updated today have been delayed.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2365 79
Alcorn 2928 63
Amite 1128 37
Attala 2105 71
Benton 941 24
Bolivar 4640 125
Calhoun 1588 29
Carroll 1197 25
Chickasaw 2020 54
Choctaw 704 17
Claiborne 993 30
Clarke 1713 74
Clay 1794 53
Coahoma 2835 69
Copiah 2801 59
Covington 2506 80
De Soto 19848 232
Forrest 7309 138
Franklin 766 20
George 2329 45
Greene 1282 33
Grenada 2492 78
Hancock 3555 78
Harrison 16943 288
Hinds 18985 396
Holmes 1835 70
Humphreys 933 28
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2907 75
Jackson 12773 234
Jasper 2148 45
Jefferson 630 27
Jefferson Davis 1029 31
Jones 8052 149
Kemper 916 23
Lafayette 5777 114
Lamar 5947 82
Lauderdale 6892 228
Lawrence 1218 21
Leake 2550 72
Lee 9729 163
Leflore 3413 123
Lincoln 3644 104
Lowndes 6065 141
Madison 9533 204
Marion 2589 78
Marshall 4071 96
Monroe 3998 129
Montgomery 1235 40
Neshoba 3861 172
Newton 2336 53
Noxubee 1235 31
Oktibbeha 4438 95
Panola 4342 99
Pearl River 4226 132
Perry 1235 36
Pike 3035 97
Pontotoc 4111 71
Prentiss 2712 58
Quitman 775 15
Rankin 12864 266
Scott 2971 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2786 81
Smith 1545 34
Stone 1737 29
Sunflower 3221 87
Tallahatchie 1719 39
Tate 3072 75
Tippah 2805 65
Tishomingo 2133 66
Tunica 1007 24
Union 3972 74
Walthall 1258 41
Warren 4146 115
Washington 5236 130
Wayne 2562 41
Webster 1111 32
Wilkinson 627 27
Winston 2226 79
Yalobusha 1463 36
Yazoo 2931 66
Total 298,008 6,834

More News

Christian author, evangelist Beth Moore leaves Southern Baptists, says ‘this is not who I am’

Day after nearly 12-month low reported, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases bounce back

Thousands sign petition to change Mississippi highway intersection in wake of crash that killed father, children

Mississippi House rejects plan to restructure history board

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required