Day after nearly 12-month low reported, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases bounce back

After reporting a nearly year-long, record low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday, Mississippi reported more than 350 new cases on Tuesday.

The state health department reported Tuesday 357 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 298,008.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 26 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,834.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 388 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 485 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.