Mississippi man found dead in car four months after being reported missing

A Mississippi family has been left searching for answers after the state medical examiner confirmed that the body found in a car in January is of a man missing for more than four months.

Joe Willis Giles was reported missing on Sept. 16, 2020. Four months later, Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered a body in a car resting in a roadside ditch registered to Giles.

The body was sent to the state lab for identification in January. Over a month later, a state medical examiner confirmed that the body found is that of the missing Friars Point man.

The sheriff’s office said that foul play is not suspected in Giles’ death, though a cause of death was not mentioned.