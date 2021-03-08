Mississippi community mourns after parents, seven-month-old child die in early morning fire

A Clarke County community is in shock after three people, including a seven-month-old child, died in an early morning mobile home fire Monday.

The fire happened at approximately 4 a.m. Monday morning on County Road 342 in the community of Theadville in Clarke County.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said occupants inside the mobile home were trying to light a propane-type heater inside the home. The five-gallon gas cylinder on which the heater was attached was apparently leaking and flashed inside the home as it was being lit, spreading fire through the structure.

Four people were able to escape the fire. Two adults, Raphael Staten, Ariel Everett, and their seven-month-old daughter Jordan Everette did not survive the fire. One person was taken to a Meridian hospital and later released.