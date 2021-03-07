This man vanished in Mississippi last month; Have you seen him?

Published 9:34 pm Sunday, March 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man vanished late last month and authorities and his family have been searching for clues since.

Jose Ramon Nava, 21, was last seen on February 28 at J Sewell Cove in Ecru, Mississippi, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt branded “Champion” and brown khaki shorts.

He has Chinese letters tattooed on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Nava’s vehicle was found on Wednesday on I-22 in Marshal County.

If you have any information please contact the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Department and speak to an investigator. All information will be kept confidential.

More News

This man vanished in Mississippi last month; Have you seen him?

Mississippi COVID-19 coronavirus case spread still low with latest statistics

Federal regulators want Entergy to pay $1B back to Mississippi customers over malfunctioning Grand Gulf nuclear power station

Police

A 120-mph chase on Mississippi highway ends with suspect being subdued with Taser

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required