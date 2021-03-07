Mississippi COVID-19 coronavirus case spread still low with latest statistics

Mississippi reported another low count of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday, dropping the 7-day average again after a few days of it rising.

The state health department reported Sunday 260 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,581.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll to 6,808.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 398 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 496 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.