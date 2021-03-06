Triple funeral planned after tragic collision with garbage truck kills Mississippi dad, his two children

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Mississippi father and his two young children who were killed Thursday morning when their car collided with a garbage truck.

Matt Ellington, 40, was killed during the collision while he was driving his daughter, Evangeline, to school in Oxford. The first-grader died a short time later at the hospital. Ellington’s younger son Lincoln was critically injured in the wreck and died early Friday morning.

Christ Presbyterian Church and North Oxford Baptist Church will host the triple funeral for the Ellington’s at 11 a.m. on Monday in Oxford. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian.

The funeral will be live-streamed for friends and family who cannot attend in person. Visit www.cpcoxford.org or the church’ YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgesX3UsgjURNlCI7_bRWA to view.

Please continue to support Jessica through prayer.

Donations to the Ellington Family Fund which will go to Jessica Ellington, Matt Ellington’s widow, via https://northoxford.churchcenter.com/giving (choose Ellington Family Fund in the drop down menu).

Their obituary captured the joy the three had in their lives and for those who knew them.

“The lives of Matt, Evangeline, and Lincoln would seem too short to many, but for those who were touched by their sweet lives, there is the realization that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which you live it. All three of them lived life to the fullest, and while they will be missed, they will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.”

Matt was a native of Eupora, Mississippi, and a graduate of Mississippi State University. He worked for the U.S Forest Service as a law enforcement officer.

“Matt was a godly family man who loved his wife, Jessica, of 14 years with the kind of love described in 1 Corinthians 13 and Ephesians 5,” the obituary reads. “He also thrived as the doting father to Evangeline and Lincoln. Whether it was taking nature walks, digging in the dirt, or playing in the snow with his family, Matt’s passion was his wife and children. He loved hunting and fishing, but would rather be found with his family baking cookies, decorating gingerbread houses, or leading family devotionals at bedtime. His strength was matched by his humility, and he was honest, loyal, and willing to help anyone.”

Evangeline was described as, “feisty and creative, rugged but prissy are characteristics that only touch the surface of who Evangeline was. She loved tutus and tiaras but was just as comfortable in muddy boots. She loved art, science, puzzles and chickens.”

Her little brother described as, “Obsessed with dragons and always hungry, Lincoln was as adventurous as his Dad. He loved to do science experiments and arts and crafts, and just like his Dad, he was a daredevil.”

The family declared in the obituary a profound faith in God was the only way the surviving family members could bear the pain of their tragic loss.

“Matt, Jessica, Evangeline, and Lincoln lived a full life together under the banner of the love of Jesus Christ. Were it not for the grace, strength, and purpose Christ provides, the grief Jessica now faces in their absence would be impossible to bear. However, because of the faith she shared together with her husband and children, Jessica’s grief is not without hope as they will be reunited in His presence one day. That is the true legacy of the Ellington family.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to United Cancer Assistance Network (UCAN, 1899 N. Westwood Ste C, PMB#172, Poplar Bluff, MO. 63901) or Lafayette Elementary (100 Commodore Drive, Oxford, MS. 38655 – earmarked for STEM or Art programs).

For the full obituary, visit: https://www.colemanfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Matt-Evangeline-And-Lincoln-Ellington/#!/Obituary