Mississippi coronavirus cases inch up, but still down from holiday highs

Published 2:00 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new case of COVID-19 coronavirus inched up slightly Saturday but remain at low levels compared to the last several months.

The state health department reported Saturday 576 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,321.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 22 new deaths on Saturday, leaving the total death toll to 6,805.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 461 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 506 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2357 78 78 15
Alcorn 2927 63 130 20
Amite 1124 35 55 8
Attala 2069 71 175 36
Benton 940 24 45 10
Bolivar 4630 124 232 31
Calhoun 1586 28 36 4
Carroll 1194 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2019 54 60 15
Choctaw 701 17 1 0
Claiborne 990 30 45 9
Clarke 1707 73 123 31
Clay 1794 52 38 5
Coahoma 2830 69 129 11
Copiah 2799 59 81 11
Covington 2502 80 136 39
De Soto 19814 231 113 24
Forrest 7289 138 226 51
Franklin 764 20 40 4
George 2327 45 59 7
Greene 1281 33 52 6
Grenada 2488 78 155 32
Hancock 3529 78 69 14
Harrison 16886 282 484 65
Hinds 18949 395 805 131
Holmes 1828 70 104 20
Humphreys 931 28 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2906 75 134 23
Jackson 12750 234 239 35
Jasper 2141 45 43 2
Jefferson 628 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1027 31 8 1
Jones 8035 148 219 41
Kemper 914 23 44 9
Lafayette 5767 114 187 55
Lamar 5933 81 53 13
Lauderdale 6872 228 442 100
Lawrence 1214 21 27 2
Leake 2541 72 88 15
Lee 9720 163 222 41
Leflore 3400 121 237 52
Lincoln 3624 104 186 39
Lowndes 6061 140 256 62
Madison 9516 204 365 69
Marion 2588 78 158 24
Marshall 4059 95 64 15
Monroe 3996 129 190 55
Montgomery 1235 40 54 9
Neshoba 3848 171 203 59
Newton 2327 53 87 15
Noxubee 1234 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4430 95 222 36
Panola 4336 98 103 14
Pearl River 4212 132 188 36
Perry 1232 35 21 7
Pike 3026 97 133 35
Pontotoc 4110 71 86 12
Prentiss 2712 58 99 15
Quitman 775 14 0 0
Rankin 12842 265 392 61
Scott 2961 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2775 81 157 20
Smith 1538 33 65 8
Stone 1734 29 84 14
Sunflower 3209 86 121 20
Tallahatchie 1717 39 50 7
Tate 3039 74 80 19
Tippah 2800 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2132 66 102 27
Tunica 998 24 18 2
Union 3971 74 131 23
Walthall 1254 41 69 13
Warren 4144 115 170 37
Washington 5232 130 191 39
Wayne 2556 41 69 11
Webster 1111 32 61 12
Wilkinson 627 27 25 5
Winston 2221 79 130 39
Yalobusha 1457 36 82 22
Yazoo 2920 66 139 18
Total 297,321 6,805 10,402 1,957

Mississippi coronavirus cases inch up, but still down from holiday highs

